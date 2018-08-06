Croatia defender Borna Barisic having Rangers medical

Borna Barisic is having a medical at Rangers

Croatia international Borna Barisic is having a medical at Rangers on Monday ahead of a potential transfer from Osijek, according to Sky sources.

A deal has been agreed between the two clubs which could rise to £2.2million, it is understood.

Rangers faced Croatian side Osijek recently in the play-off stages of the Europa League, in which they triumphed over two legs.

Manager Steven Gerrard appears to have been impressed with what he saw from the 25-year-old, and set the move in motion.

Barisic was named in Croatia's preliminary 32 man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but did not make the final 23.

He has represented his country on three occasions.