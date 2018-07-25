No huge gulf between Aberdeen and Burnley, Derek McInnes says ahead of Europa League tie

Derek McInnes does not believe there is much to choose between his Aberdeen side and Europa League opponents Burnley.

The Dons host Sean Dyche's side in a first-leg Europa League second qualifying round tie at Pittodrie on Thursday night.

Burnley qualified for the Europa League after a hugely impressive seventh-place finish in England's top flight last term, and the Clarets go into the Battle of Britain showdown as overwhelming favourites.

But McInnes says Aberdeen head into the clash confident they can beat their Premier League opponents.

"There's not a huge gulf between the clubs," McInnes said on the eve of the game.

"There's a huge gulf between the leagues and because there's a gulf between the leagues, the way Burnley operate is a completely different level with all the finances and the rest of it.

"In terms of the size of clubs, we're a very proud club ourselves with traditions. We back ourselves, we've got brilliant support here so there's no inferiority complex from us as a club.

"In terms of the leagues of course there's a difference in the Scottish Premiership but I'm actually not that bothered what people think of the Scottish league and the perception of it. I just want to win the game. That's all I'm interested in, everything else is for everyone else to talk and comment on. That's not important."

Aberdeen's rich European history saw them lift the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983 but they have failed to get out of the Europa League qualifying rounds in over a decade.

Sean Dyche's Burnley last played a European tie in 1967

Arguably their most memorable European game in recent years was a narrow 3-2 loss at home to Real Sociedad and McInnes can see similarities between that clash with the Basque side four years ago and Thursday's visit of Burnley.

"I think there may be some sort of comparison with Real Sociedad," the Aberdeen boss said.

"They had finished seventh in La Liga when we played them. Real Sociedad have been the best team to date that we have played in the Europa League. We were very close to getting a result against them here so we will draw on all the experiences we've had.

"Whether we've been the favourites in Europe, or whether we've been huge underdogs, we've always felt going into each and every tie that we are capable of winning it and that will be the case against Burnley."