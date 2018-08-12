Ligue 1 round-up: PSG's Neymar needs just 10 minutes to open league account

Neymar took just 10 minutes of the new season to get off the mark as Paris Saint-Germain beat Caen 3-0.

The Brazil striker scored 26 goals as PSG romped to the title last season, and he wasted little time in opening his account for the new campaign.

But it was something of a gift for the hosts after a poor clearance from Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Christopher Nkunku collected the loose ball and instantly played it through to Neymar, who needed no second invitation to whip his shot across Samba and into the net.

At the other end Gianluigi Buffon, making his Ligue 1 debut at the age of 40, was forced into action to keep out Malik Tchokounte's shot.

PSG doubled their lead five minutes before half-time following a lightning counter-attack.

Di Maria left the Caen defence for dead before unselfishly squaring the ball for Adrien Rabiot to tap home.

Substitute Timothy Weah added a third from close range with a minute to go to wrap up a decent night's work for the title holders.

Memphis Depay curled in a fine free-kick as Lyon beat Amiens 2-0.

With 15 minutes remaining the Dutch winger forward whipped the ball from the left into the top right corner to seal victory.

Bertrand Traore had opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a neat run and finish.

Strasbourg won 2-0 at Bordeaux, who lost defender Pablo to a red card after just 14 minutes.

They held out until midway through the second half when Ibrahim Sissoko broke the deadlock and Joia Nuno Da Costa added a late second.