Julen Lopetegui hails Gareth Bale's influence after Real Madrid victory over Getafe

Gareth Bale doubled Real's lead six minutes into the second half

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui believes Gareth Bale offers his side "a lot of different things" after the Wales international scored in the 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Life after Cristiano Ronaldo began in comfortable fashion at the Santiago Bernabeu as strikes from Dani Carvajal and Bale clinched an opening-day win in the Spanish capital.

Speaking afterwards, Lopetegui said: "I liked the team's performance in general and Bale had a very good match.

"He offers lots of different things, like the other players. We must continue working, the team always comes before individual talent and that goes for Bale too."

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was pleased with his side's opening display

Lopetegui added: "We're satisfied with the win and happy because the team did a lot right. There's still room for improvement at this stage of the season, as with all teams.

"We played with intensity, played as a team and scored two goals against a side who had the third-best defensive record last season and who came here and made things difficult."

The victory went some of the way towards easing the pain of their midweek European Super Cup defeat by derby rivals Atletico.

Dani Carvajal is congratulated by Daniel Ceballos after his opening strike

Real never really had to hit top form to win, with Getafe failing to mount a meaningful attack until the closing stages as the hosts eased towards the finishing line.

Defender Nacho believes Bale has nothing to prove as he attempts to plug the gap left by Ronaldo.

He told the club's official website: "Bale does not have to follow Ronaldo's path. He [Ronaldo] marked a time here.

"Bale is a very important player for us and has won many things here and does not have to prove anything to anyone. He has the confidence of all and surely he will do it very well.

"The crowd is with Bale and he is very happy at Real Madrid."