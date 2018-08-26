Serie A round-up: Inter Milan stunned by Torino comeback

Ola Aina (L) celebrates Torino's equaliser

Torino staged a superb second-half recovery to heap more Serie A misery on Inter in a 2-2 draw at the San Siro.

Inter appeared on course to bounce back from their opening-weekend defeat at Sassuolo when Ivan Perisic and Stefan de Vrij scored in the first half.

But Torino were a different proposition after the break and Andrea Belotti and Soualiho Meite rewarded their dramatic improvement.

Perisic was making his first start since helping Croatia to the World Cup final and swept home Mauro Icardi's sixth-minute cross.

De Vrij doubled Inter's lead with a close-range header after 32 minutes, the Dutch defender's first goal since his summer move from Lazio.

Torino were back in the game when Belotti latched onto Iago Falque's brilliant diagonal ball 10 minutes after the break and rounded Samir Handanovic to roll the ball into an empty net.

Meite then equalised from the edge of the box after 68 minutes, with Handanovic pushing the ball onto a post before it crossed the line.

Salvatore Sirigu protected Torino's point with an outstanding save from Icardi in the final moments.

Surprise package SPAL maintained their 100 per cent record with a 1-0 home victory over Parma.

Mirco Antenucci struck four minutes after the re-start for SPAL to record wins in their first two Serie A games for the first time since the 1959-60 season.

Fiorentina were in action for the first time this season as their opening game at Sampdoria was postponed after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa.

La Viola routed Chievo 6-1 as Nikola Milenkovic (8), debutant Gerson (42), Marco Benassi (49) and Federico Chiesa (71) put them in cruise control.

Nenad Tomovic (76) pulled one back, but Benassi and Giovanni Simeone added further Fiorentina goals to send Chievo to the bottom of the table.

Genoa also started confidently with a 2-1 home win over Empoli.

Krzysztof Piatek and Christian Kouame put Genoa in command inside 18 minutes before Samuel Mraz reduced the deficit in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Sassuolo backed up their win over Inter with an incredible 2-2 draw at Cagliari.

Leonardo Pavoletti twice headed Cagliari into the lead after 10 and 73 minutes.

Domenico Berardi had equalised after 53 minutes but Sassuolo hopes looked over when Marlon Santos was sent off in stoppage time.

But Filippo Romagna handled in the ninth minute of injury time and Kevin-Prince Boateng dispatched the penalty to secure Sassuolo a point.

Rodrigo de Paul's ninth-minute effort gave Udinese a 1-0 win over Sampdoria, while Frosinone and Bologna fought out a goalless draw.