Jadon Sancho says he had point to prove against Manchester City

Jadon Sancho says he had a "point to prove" playing against former club Manchester City on Saturday.

Sancho left City as a 17-year-old in the summer of 2017 due to a lack of first-team opportunities and joined Borussia Dortmund in an £8m deal.

He showed encouraging signs in his debut Bundesliga season and impressed in Chicago as Dortmund beat City 1-0 in a pre-season game thanks to a penalty from Mario Gotze.

And he told Sky in Germany afterwards: "It was nice to see my old team-mates. I am happy we won and happy to play against my old club. I had a point to prove and I think I did well in the game. Hopefully it carries on through the season.

"I am very motivated for the season and very excited because we have a special team and I am very grateful for that."

Sancho, who made 11 Bundesliga appearances last season, played on the left of a three-man attack against City.

He was one of Dortmund's brighter players and has been praised by head coach Lucien Favre, who described him as "an extremely good player" with "exceptional potential".

Asked about the season ahead, Sancho said: "I want to have a great season with goals, assists, and help the team win and carry the team sometimes and I can help the team, that's what I want to do for the season.

"We can reach anything with this squad, that's how great we are when we play as a team and work hard as a team."