Jefferson Lerma, Bernard, Andriy Yarmolenko: 10 players to watch in Carabao Cup

Andriy Yarmolenko could make his first start for West Ham live on Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup action returns this week, with Premier League sides entering the competition at round two.

Top-flight sides - barring those involved in Europe - start their campaigns, with 25 ties spread across Tuesday and Wednesday.

From summer signings set for debuts to those catching the eye in the Sky Bet EFL, keep an eye on these 10 players in the second round...

Carabao Cup fixtures

Jefferson Lerma - Bournemouth

Bournemouth paid a club-record £25m for Jefferson Lerma and, after building up his fitness, boss Eddie Howe has confirmed he will finally hand the midfielder a debut in Tuesday's clash with MK Dons. The Colombia international played 90 minutes in an U21 game last week, and Howe can't wait to see him in action.

"Jefferson will play," the Cherries manager told reporters ahead of the game. "He has been impressive in training do far and it's an exciting prospect. He is showing all of attributes that we wanted. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the team."

Jefferson Lerma will make his Bournemouth debut this week (copyright: AFC Bournemouth)

Yannick Bolasie - Aston Villa

Aston Villa fought off Middlesbrough to land Yannick Bolasie on a season-long loan from Everton and, after promising "big changes" for Tuesday's trip to Burton, boss Steve Bruce could give the winger a taster at the Pirelli as he seeks to ease back into action.

Bolasie fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park as he recovered from a cruciate knee ligament injury but Bruce is confident the 29-year-old will prove shrewd busness. "To get a player of his calibre, with his pace and power, is great," Bruce said. "He'll be a big acquisition."

Yannick Bolasie had not featured for Everton this season

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - Brighton

Brighton's record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh is in line for his first start against Southampton on Tuesday. The Iran winger has made two substitute appearances for Albion since a £17m switch from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, including playing the final 14 minutes at Liverpool on Saturday.

Speaking after that cameo, he said: "I was really happy to get some minutes again to help me get back into good shape, especially at a stadium like Anfield. It was a good experience for me."

Andriy Yarmolenko - West Ham

Since his £17.5m move from Borussia Dortmund, Yarmolenko has made three substitute appearances for West Ham in the Premier League. Tuesday's clash with AFC Wimbledon, live on Sky Sports, could see him start his first game and West Ham will be hoping to see some magic from the man dubbed the next Andriy Shevchenko.

Hammers fans have been calling for Yarmolenko's inclusion after losing their first three games, and the trip to Kingsmeadow could not only boost the Ukranian's chances of starting in the Premier League but also inject some more confidence into Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Andriy Yarmolenko has only made substitute appearances so far for West Ham

Yoshinori Muto - Newcastle

Forward Yoshinori Muto has been kept out of the Newcastle XI thus far, although he did have a shorter break than his new team-mates after his exploits with Japan at the summer's World Cup. He has made three substitute appearances and could start in Wednesday's game against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports.

He is popular in his home country and could become a real cult star on Tyneside, although Muto is patiently waiting for his chance after arriving from Mainz, telling the Daily Mail: "You don't get confidence quickly, it only comes through doing things little-by-little."

Yoshinori Muto is star in Japan, and featured in the World Cup in Russia

Adama Traore - Wolves

Wolves' club record signing Adama Traore is yet to start a game, but has made two substitute appearances and left a big impression in his 62 minutes of Premier League game time. According to WhoScored.com, he made seven dribbles against Leicester during a 2-0 defeat - and that was only in the second half.

Tuesday's trip to Hillsborough could represent the perfect opportunity for Traore to get more minutes under his belt, telling the Express and Star after his debut against Leicester: "Nuno said I need to understand how the team plays and (deliver) how I am: my power, my velocity, my one-v-one, everything I can. I learned a lot of things in the game. I hope we'll be better."

Wolves' Adama Traore had an impressive debut against Leicester

Bernard - Everton

Bernard was named in the Everton squad for the first time at the weekend since his summer move from Shakhtar Donetsk, and made a five minute cameo at the end of the game. Next up could well be a starting berth against Rotherham on Wednesday evening.

As a free transfer, he could become a real steal for Marco Silva - who was reportedly heavily involved in bringing him to the club - and with Richarlison now banned for three domestic games, he has a big chance to show what he can do.

Bernard is yet to get on the field for Everton this season

Jack Harrison - Leeds

The England U21 international has attracted plenty of attention over the last few years and could make his first start of the season for Leeds when they host Preston. Harrison is currently on loan from Manchester City, and has made two substitute appearances so far under Marcelo Bielsa.

Harrison worked with some big names in his short career so far. Patrick Vieria was his manager at New York City FC and he was a team-mate of Frank Lampard, David Villa and Andrea Pirlo. Current Derby boss Lampard said: "I think there a lot of big things to come from Jack. I like him, he's a great lad, great ability."

Jack Harrison is yet to start a game for Leeds this season

Caglar Soyuncu - Leicester

Summer signing Caglar Soyuncu could make his debut against Fleetwood, with the Turkey defender acclimatising since his switch from Freiburg. He could well slot into the centre of defence with changes expected for the Carabao Cup clash, and some comparing his style of play to that of Mats Hummels.

When he made the switch from Altinordu F.K. in his native Turkey to Freiburg, captain Nils Petersen said: "The way he got accustomed to a completely different culture had been amazing. It shows very good character." Leicester fans will be hoping he can do the same for them in the coming weeks.

Caglar Soyuncu joined Leicester from Freiburg in the summer transfer window

Bradley Dack - Blackburn

Named the Sky Bet EFL League One Player of the Season last term, Dack has continued his superb form into the current campaign and Blackburn have him to thank for their second round tie with Lincoln City.

Dack scored twice and assisted three goals in the first round - a 5-1 win against Carlisle - and became the first player to be involved in five goals in a League Cup match since Theo Walcott in October 2012 for Arsenal against Reading.

The 24-year-old signed a new three-year deal with Blackburn in July, with manager Tony Mowbray saying: "He's a vital player for us and everyone can see that. I knew how technically gifted he was before he arrived here. He can drive a team forward on his own at times with his enthusiasm for the game."