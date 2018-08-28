WATCH: Juninho Bacuna's comical own goal for Huddersfield against Stoke

0:29 Comedy own goal at Stoke! Comedy own goal at Stoke!

A 40-yard lob? Check. On the volley? Check. In the right goal? Sadly not...

Juninho Bacuna scored a comical own goal in the dying stages of Stoke's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night.

With Huddersfield chasing the game in the dying moments of stoppage time, Bacuna attempted to launch the ball back into the danger area for his side, but instead manager to slice the ball over his own goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, who was out of his area, from about 40 yards.

It compounded a disappointing night for the Terriers, who had fallen behind in the second half at the Bet365 Stadium to Saido Berahino's first ever goal for Stoke.

Huddersfield are still without a win this season after two defeats and a draw in their first three Premier League games.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Juninho Bacuna's comical own goal