Champions League round-up: Young Boys, AEK Athens and Ajax progress

Three clubs progressed to the Champions League group stages on Tuesday

Young Boys came from behind to win away at Dinamo Zagreb and reach the group stages of the Champions League.

The tie was delicately poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Switzerland but Izet Hajrovic gave Dinamo the advantage when he scored after just seven minutes.

However, two quickfire goals from Guillaume Hoarau in the second half, the first coming from the penalty spot, turned the game and the tie in the Swiss side's favour and they won 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

AEK Athens were also 3-2 winners on aggregate after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by MOL Vidi on Tuesday night.

The Greeks looked firmly in control when Petros Mantalos scored from the penalty spot to put them ahead early in the second half and though Loic Nego equalised, Vidi could not turn the aggregate scoreline around.

Helder Lopes' red card after 80 minutes made for a nervy finish to the match for AEK but they survived and progressed. Lopes and Marko Livaja, who was red-carded in a melee after the final whistle having already been substituted, are set to miss the opening group game through suspension.

It was goalless between Dynamo Kiev and Ajax as the Dutch club advanced 3-1 on aggregate.