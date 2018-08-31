Rangers and Celtic handed tough draws in Europa League

Rangers' Connor Goldson celebrates after scoring against FC Ufa at Ibrox

Rangers face tough trips to Russia and Spain in this season's Europa League - while Celtic again face Rosenborg.

Steven Gerrard's side - in the group stages of a European competition for the first time since 2010-11 - have been drawn in Group G with Villarreal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow.

Rangers, who only returned from the away leg of their play-off against Russian side FC Ufa in the early hours of Friday morning, take on Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season at midday on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Celtic beat Lithuanian side FK Suduva to reach the Europa League group stages

Brendan Rodgers team, who missed out on the Champions League after losing to AEK Athens in the qualifying rounds, face an equally tough task in Group along B after being drawn with German side RB Leipzig - who finished sixth in the Bundesliga - Salzburg FC and Rosenborg.

It will be the second time the Hoops will have come up against the Norwegian side this season - they knocked them out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round.

Full Europa League draw:

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca.

Group B: FC Salzburg, Celtic, RB Leipzig, Rosenborg.

Group C: Zenit St Petersburg, FC Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague.

Group D: Anderlecht, Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, Spartak Trnava.

Group E: Arsenal, Sporting CP, Qarabag, FC Vorskla.

Group F: Olympiakos, AC Milan, Real Betis, Dudelange.

Group G: Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow, Rangers.

Group H: Lazio, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, APOE.

Group I: Besiktas, Genk, Malmo, Sarpsborg.

Group J: Sevilla, Krasnodar, Standard Liege, Akhisarspor.

Group K: Dynamo Kiev, Astana, Rennes, Jablonec.

Group L: Chelsea, PAOK, BATE, Vidi FC.