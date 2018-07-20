Ukraine U19s 1-1 England U19s: England's semi-final hopes rest on final game vs France

0:37 Middlesbrough and England's Marcus Tavernier scored the opener for Paul Simpson's under 19 side but the Young Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine Middlesbrough and England's Marcus Tavernier scored the opener for Paul Simpson's under 19 side but the Young Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine

England's hopes of reaching the European U19 Championship semi-finals remain in the balance after Paul Simpson's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine on Friday.

After starting the defence of the title they won in 2017 with a 3-2 win against Turkey on Tuesday, England made the perfect start in Seinajoki with Marcus Tavernier giving them the lead in the eighth minute.

Ukraine levelled just before the break through Vladyslav Supriaha (39) but it was England who had the better of the chances to secure victory.

George Hirst hit the post in stoppage time at the end of the first half, while Ben Brereton dragged his second-half effort wide of the target to leave England's qualification chances resting on their final game against France, live on Sky Sports Football on Monday.

Victory for either England or Ukraine, who will play Turkey, in their final matches in Group B would see them advance to the last four.

England were dealt an early blow in their opening match when Turkey took the lead in just the second minute of the match, but this time it was Simpson's side who made the fast start. Vladyslav Kucheruk failed to deal with Elliot Embleton's corner and the ball dropped to Tavernier, who drilled a low effort through a crowd of players and into the back of the net.

Chances were few and far between at the OmaSP Stadium but Embelton, who scored a stunning strike in England's opening win, had the opportunity to replicate his goal. This time the Sunderland midfielder's shot was comfortably saved by Kucheruk.

With half-time approaching Ukraine were level and it came against the run of play. Supriaha turned Trevor Chalobah in the penalty area before finding the far corner from a tight angle.

England U19s face France on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football

Simpson's side had one final chance to re-take the lead before the break through George Hirst, but the OH Leuven striker's shot clipped the outside of the post.

England cranked up the pressure after the break and they worked an opening for Brereton. Tavernier's pass picked out the Nottingham Forest striker in the penalty area but after ignoring the run of Hirst, he pulled his shot wide of the far post.

Hirst then saw a goalbound effort of his own blocked before Kucheruk was called into action, keeping out what looked like a certain own goal after Vitalii Mykolenko diverted Tavernier's low cross towards goal.

Trevoh Chalobah captained England against Ukraine

England had the ball in the net in the 73rd minute but Adam Lewis was flagged for offside after being picked out by Tavernier's brilliant through ball.

Lewis then saw his powerful effort pushed past the post by Kucheruk before Ukraine had one final chance of their own, but Serhiy Buletsa's weak effort was comfortably saved by Ellery Balcombe.

The draw sees both sides remain unbeaten in Group B but qualification will now be decided on Monday when England take on France, live on Sky Sports, and Ukraine face Turkey.