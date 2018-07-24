Sven-Goran Eriksson in advanced talks to become Iraq coach

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is in advanced talks to take over as Iraq coach, according to Sky sources.

It is understood Eriksson and his representative have been meeting officials from the Iraqi FA in Istanbul, and it is hoped a deal can be finalised next week.

After enjoying great success as a club coach on the continent, Eriksson managed England between 2001 and 2006, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals on two occasions.

He went on to manage Manchester City, Leicester, Mexico and the Ivory Coast, before taking charge of Chinese side Guangzhou in 2013.

He stayed in China for spells with Shanghai SIPG and Shenzhen, who parted with his services in June last year.

Iraq are currently 89th in FIFA's world rankings and missed out on qualification for this year's World Cup in Russia.

They play Palestine on August 4 before starting their Asian Cup group stage campaign against Vietnam on January 8.