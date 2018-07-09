Pick your England XI to face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals

Who would make your team to face Croatia?

England face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, but who should Gareth Southgate select?

England took their place in the last four with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday, with Croatia overcoming Russia in the final-quarter final soon afterwards.

England are now only a game away from their first World Cup final since 1966, but which 11 players should Southgate entrust with the task to get them there?

England have no fresh injuries or suspensions, but would you swap Raheem Sterling for Marcus Rashford? Would you throw in Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Use our team selector below to select your England XI and then share your line-up with @SkyFootball and your friends on social media.

