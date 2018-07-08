England see off Sweden to reach World Cup semi-finals: How the papers reacted

England are into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990 thanks to an assured 2-0 victory Sweden on Saturday.

Confidence, optimism and expectation is sweeping the country as England supporters dare to dream football may be on its way home.

Sunday's papers are awash with reaction to events in Samara, here is what they made of the latest triumph from Gareth Southgate's team.

Harry Maguire dominates the back pages after his quarter-final heroics.

"YEEESS!" cries The Sun on Sunday while the Sunday Mirror proclaim the Leicester defender, whose first international goal set England on their way to victory, and his team-mate as "Semi-gods".

The Sunday People, meanwhile, have re-worked a familiar British saying for the back-page headline of "Keep Calm and Harry On" - very good - but this is caveated with "Who are we kidding… we're playing Croatia in semis!"

It's a similar story on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph. "Onwards" they declare as Maguire leads the celebrations after "England march into the semis" for the first time in 28 years.

"Here we Cro!" exclaims the Star on Sunday as an ecstatic Maguire is congratulated for his opening goal by defensive partner John Stones, while manager Southgate is pictured celebrating with fans.

Dele Alli is emblazoned across the front page of the Sunday Times, while the headline "Hope and Glory" tops their back page after England's "comfortable victory" in Samara.

The Sunday Express continue the theme of patriotism with an ode to the national anthem, with Tottenham midfielder Alli and his manager on their front page with the headline "Happy & Glorious!".