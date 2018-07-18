Martin Glenn defends Wembley sale plan as Gary Neville condemns 'short-term play'

Martin Glenn has defended the FA's plan to sell Wembley

Football Association boss Martin Glenn believes the plan to sell Wembley would be the right move as Gary Neville joined the band of opponents.

The proposed sale to Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham owner Shahid Khan was the subject of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Wednesday.

Former England and Manchester United defender Neville told MPs the idea was a "short-term play we'll regret forever" and that future financial benefits amounted to "a pittance in football".

Shahid Khan has wanted to bring a NFL franchise to London for some time

Glenn said he was working with Government agency Sport England to "codify the guarantees" any new owner would have to give in terms of access to Wembley, retaining its name and keeping it fit for football.

Asked by reporters if this contract, which he said would be ready "within the month", could deter Khan, FA chief executive Glenn said: "No, we have been clear from the beginning that we would have to run an open process for the sale of such a high-profile asset."

Khan is the only interested party so far.

Sky Sports football expert Gary Neville has told a House of Commons Select Committee he enjoyed playing at Wembley but has no emotional attachment to it.

During the hearing, Glenn was flanked by Sports Minister Tracey Crouch and Sport England boss Nick Bitel, both of whom must consent to any sale as £161m of public money was used to build the stadium.

Glenn explained that Khan, who has made little secret of his desire to move his NFL franchise to London, had made offers for Wembley in the past.

However the FA chief said this one, made last year, was the first that deserved consideration.