Trent Alexander-Arnold hits crossbar in England training session to settle argument

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold made the best use of his footballing skills when he hit the crossbar to settle an argument in England training.

The Reds' full-back was claiming victory in a training game but team-mates Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier and Jesse Lingard disagreed, refusing to shake hands.

"You're cheating, the ball was out," they said, before Lingard challenged the 19-year-old to hit the crossbar to end the dispute.

Alexander-Arnold looked no further and bounced the ball off the upright in style, much to the disbelief of his Manchester United rival who was happy to surrender.

