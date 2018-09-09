Marcus Rashford discusses his goal against Spain in England's 2-1 defeat

Marcus Rashford sent out a reminder of his huge potential as England's World Cup homecoming ended in defeat at Wembley.

Spain came from behind to inflict a first competitive home defeat on England since November 2007, ending a run of 24 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Rashford's opener means he has now scored in four of his six home starts for England, and it was made in Manchester as the striker latched onto a fine cross from his club team-mate Luke Shaw.

Rashford gives England an early lead against Spain at Wembley

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho nodded in approval up in the stands, and Rashford had opportunities to add to his goal as England's most potent threat on the night.

The 20-year-old will be keen to impress once more against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The forward will return from the international break at United to serve a three-match suspension for his sending-off against Burnley for violent conduct.

