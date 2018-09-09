England vs Spain game at Wembley overshadowed by homophobic abuse allegation

An altercation occurred among spectators during England's clash with Spain

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed an allegation of homophobic abuse was made following an altercation which occurred in the stands during England’s clash with Spain.

Some members of England lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) fan group, '3 Lions Pride' reported the alleged abuse to security at Wembley Stadium in the second half of England's 2-1 defeat to the 2010 World Cup winners on Saturday.

An allegation of assault was also made and Police inside the stadium were contacted.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "Police were contacted at approximately 21:30hrs on Saturday, 8 September following an altercation between two groups within Wembley Stadium during the England v Spain match.

3 Lions Pride took their rainbow banner to the World Cup in Russia

"One group alleged a member of the other group had made homophobic remarks during the altercation.

"Officers attended and spoke to both groups. No arrests were made and enquiries continue."

Three Lions Pride was co-founded by Norwich fan Di Cunningham, who set up one of the first officially recognised LGBT supporters' groups - Proud Canaries - in 2014.

Cunningham headed a 3 Lions Pride delegation that travelled to Russia to watch every England game at this summer's World Cup.

2:04 Di Cunningham told Sky Sports News she was initially hesitant to display her 3 Lions Pride rainbow banner in Russia, in case she attracted the attention of police Di Cunningham told Sky Sports News she was initially hesitant to display her 3 Lions Pride rainbow banner in Russia, in case she attracted the attention of police

MPs had warned prior to the tournament that LGBT supporters faced additional risks in Russia because of the country's attitudes to homosexuality.

The 3 Lions Pride World Cup rainbow banner was flown at every England match at Russia 2018 and Cunningham said the group were pleased they attended, despite an initial feeling of trepidation.

"It has been brilliant," she told Sky Sports News during the tournament. "Certainly a vindication of our decision to come."

In a separate incident during England's UEFA Nations League opener, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported Spain fans were heard chanting "Gibraltar is Spanish".

Gibraltar earned full memberhip of UEFA in 2013 despite opposition from Spain

Spain has been trying to get back Gibraltar from Britain for 300 years after ceding it in 1713. The territory sits on the southern tip of Spain along the Strait of Gibraltar, which links the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

Hundreds of Spain fans were sitting in a small away section at Wembley. AP reported many of them chanted "Gibraltar Espanol," or "Gibraltar is Spanish," from the 75th minute although there was no obvious reaction from England fans.

UEFA could fine the Spanish soccer federation if it deems the chant politically provocative. Spain and Gibraltar are kept apart in qualifying groups in European football tournaments because of the tensions.