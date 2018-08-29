Paul Dummett named in Wales squad to face Ireland and Denmark

Paul Dummett has revived his international career following talks with Wales boss Ryan Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has named Newcastle defender Paul Dummett in his 25-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Dummett has not played for Wales since 2015 and declared himself unavailable for selection last summer under former manager Chris Coleman.

Dummett initially rejected Giggs' invitation to join his first Wales squad at the China Cup in March, but earlier this month the 26-year-old indicated he would be willing to end his self-imposed international exile.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has also been included in the squad, while Ashley Williams will remain as captain.

There is no place for Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor, while striker Hal Robson-Kanu has retired from international football.

Wales host Ireland in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture on September 6 before they travel to face Denmark in Aarhus on September 9, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Wales squad to play Ireland and Denmark

Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts, James Chester, Ashley Williams, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Ben Davies, Paul Dummett, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Aaron Ramsey, Andy King, Joe Ledley, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Tom Lawrence, Declan John, Ben Woodburn, Gareth Bale, Sam Vokes, Tyler Roberts