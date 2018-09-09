Republic of Ireland add Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis to squad, lose Burnley's Stephen Ward

Ronan Curtis is linking up with Martin O'Neill's squad for the trip to Poland

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against Poland on Tuesday, while Stephen Ward is out because of injury.

Curtis impressed for the Republic's U21 squad against Kosovo on Friday, scoring the equaliser as Noel King's men battled back for a 1-1 draw.

The 22-year-old made the move to England over the summer, joining Portsmouth for a fee of around £100,000 from Derry City.

Curtis has been prolific in his first month in League One, scoring five goals in his first six games.

He would have been suspended for the next U21 fixture against Germany so will instead join the senior squad heading off to Wroclaw for a friendly.

Ward, who earned his 50th senior cap in Thursday's 4-1 defeat against Wales, has returned to Burnley with a foot injury and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left the squad following two days training in Wales.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Richard Keogh (Derby), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheff Utd)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Ronan Cutis (Portsmouth)