2018 World Cup: Sky Sports readers pick their team of the tournament

Who made Sky Sports' Team of the Tournament?

We asked Sky Sports readers to pick their team of the World Cup and here we reveal the XI they voted for…

France beat Croatia 4-2 in Sunday's final in Moscow to bring a close to a fabulous tournament this summer, with Didier Deschamps' side crowned world champions for a second time.

There were a number of standout performers during the past month in Russia and our readers have now decided on the makeup of the best XI in a 4-3-3 formation, with the winners supplying four members of the line-up.

At the back, in front of Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois, are two England players - Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier and Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire - with Raphael Varane and Lucas Hernandez completing the defence.

The eye-catching midfield three, meanwhile, comprises the likes of Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Golden Ball winner Luka Modric and France star Paul Pogba. However, there is no place in the side for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

And up front, the users have opted for an explosive trio of Kylian Mbappe - voted the best young player at Russia 2018 - Golden Boot winner Harry Kane and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.