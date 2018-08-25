MLS round-up: Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves onto 499 goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the 1-1 draw with LAFC on Friday evening

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to within just one goal of the 500 milestone as LA Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw with LAFC in 'El Trafico'.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the Galaxy at the StubHub Center, before being booked for diving just after the break. Former Arsenal man Carlos Vela later levelled from the spot for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Josef Martinez made history by setting the MLS single season record for goals, scoring the winner as Atlanta United beat Orlando City 2-1.

Martinez scored his 28th of the season in the 74th minute at Orlando City Stadium, zig-zagging his way through the Orlando defence before chipping home.

"I'm happy with where we came to play. I'm very happy because like I said last week: 'If I reached 28 I would be very happy, happier than ever'," he said.

"I'm happy to get the record and the three points.

Leandro Pirez had given visitors Atlanta the lead midway through the first half, before Scott Lee Sutter levelled for Orlando before the break.

Venezuelan Martinez surpassed Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014), who had each scored 27 goals in a season.