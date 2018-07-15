World Cup final player ratings: Paul Pogba, Ivan Perisic star

Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring France's third goal

Paul Pogba and Ivan Perisic both scored highly in the Sky Sports World Cup final player ratings as France landed their second world title.

France

Hugo Lloris - 6

Unfortunately, blotted his copybook with a glaring mistake to allow Mario Mandzukic to score what only turned out to be a consolation. Before that, he was his usual rock solid self.

Benjamin Pavard - 7

Offered little going forward but was tested at regular intervals by Perisic, especially in the first half. Calm and assured in the closing stages when France needed to put bodies on the line.

Raphaël Varane - 7

Failed to hit the heights of his previous performances in the knockout stages as Croatia created plenty of early openings but, like Pavard, grew as the game went on.

Samuel Umtiti - 7

Always a candidate to lose his concentration, the Barcelona defender kept his levels up for 90 minutes. He and Varane certainly got the better of Mandzukic.

Lucas Hernandez - 7

Picked up a booking in the first half but was rarely caught out of position as the French back four defended superbly as a unit, especially when tasked with seeing the game out.

Paul Pogba - 8

Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring France's third goal

The man of the match. Big players have the ability to peak at the right time and Pogba has certainly found his best form in the latter stages of this tournament. As others around him were being overrun in a one-sided first half, Pogba kept his discipline and got his team playing further forward. His ball to release Mbappe for the third goal, which he finished off, was the highlight of the match. A force of nature when he's in this mood.

N'Golo Kante - 5

Unusually off-colour. He was culpable for Croatia's first goal, giving away the free-kick and then failing to close down Perisic. France looked a far stronger unit when he was replaced on 55 minutes.

Blaise Matuidi - 7

Busy without making a big impact. His job is to provide a platform for Pogba to shine, which he accomplished as his midfield partner made the difference.

Antoine Griezmann - 7

Lots of endeavour but he was on the edge of the match for large periods. That said, it was his quality from set-pieces that helped France to get a foothold in the game.

Olivier Giroud - 6

Still no goals in the competition but his presence is a key factor in this team.

Kylian Mbappe - 7

Didn't quite light up the game as many people predicted but was always a threat with his direct running on the right flank. Lashed home from distance and would have done more damage with better ammunition.

Subs

Steven N'Zonzi (7) was an inspired substitute made by Didier Deschamps as Kante - on a booking - was getting overrun by Luka Modric in midfield. Corentin Tolisso (6) and Nabil Fekir (6) kept things simple when they came on.

Croatia

Danijel Subasic - 4

Four goals conceded and no game-changing saves to his name. It wasn't a game to remember for the stopper, who has had a brilliant tournament up until now. Could also have done better for Pogba and Mbappe's goals.

Sime Vrsaljko - 6

Good energy going forward but lacked a quality final ball when it mattered.

Dejan Lovren - 5

Delivered some big talk before the final but didn't live up to his "world-class" claims as France always looked threatening from set-pieces.

Domagoj Vida - 5

Played with plenty of heart but looked terrified of Mbappe's pace.

Ivan Strinic - 6

Did a fine job of pushing Mbappe back towards his own goal in the first half. However, when the space opened up after the break, he was exposed.

Marcelo Brozović - 7

Was outstanding in the first 45 where Croatia completely bossed the midfield. The protection he gave Modric and Ivan Rakitic was a key factor in why France only had one shot on goal from open play in the first half. He tired after the break.

Ante Rebić - 6

A bundle of energy but lacked quality. Got clear on one occasion but saw his snapshot tipped over.

Luka Modric - 7

Pure class, as always. Dictated the way his team pressed and harried but eventually was outgunned by Pogba when the game opened up.

Ivan Rakitic - 7

A performance full of clever passing. He won possession, started attacks and was a constant threat with the ball.

Ivan Perisic - 8

Goalscorer Ivan Perisic celebrates with team-mates after equalising for Croatia

Unlucky to be on the losing side - and to have given away a penalty. His goal was fully deserved and brilliantly taken. Every time he received the ball in the final third, his direct approach pushed France back.

Mario Mandzukic - 6

Sloppy error to head past his own goalkeeper but provided a strong outlet in the final third. His hard work paid off to get a World Cup final goal, courtesy of Lloris' horrendous error.

Subs

Andrej Kramaric (6) and Marko Pjaca (6) were both introduced at a tricky time when Croatia were chasing the game. They had little impact.