Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount called up to England U21 squad

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has impressed for Crystal Palace this season

England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has included Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount in his 23-man squad for the upcoming European U21 Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Latvia.

Wan-Bissaka impressed during Crystal Palace's opening two games of the season before he was sent off late on in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, while Mount has scored three goals in six games for Derby, on loan from Chelsea.

However, there is no place for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden or Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

England face the Netherlands at Carrow Road on September 6, before travelling to face Latvia on September 11 in Jelgava.

Mason Mount has scored four goals in seven games for Derby County this season

The Young Lions are currently top of Group D, five points ahead of the Netherlands, with four matches to play.

"This squad has been particularly difficult to select, in a good way, as there are so many players who are in contention for a place," said Boothroyd.

"We've got the group that's been with us for the qualifying campaign and put us in a really good position, along with some of the younger players who did so well at the Toulon Tournament or were part of the 2017 U20 World Cup winning team.

"We have a lot of strength in depth and some really exciting players coming through the system. Our job, across the whole England pathway, is to recognise when is the best time to move them up - the right time, right games and right competitions.

"We know both games will be tough. We played the Netherlands away in our first game last season as well, it was very even and we're expecting more of the same this time round. It's a great opportunity to put some more distance between us and them.

Aidy Boothroyd's side face the Netherlands and Latvia next month

"We're also expecting a difficult game against Latvia, they've got good form at home and we'll need to play well to break them down. We have four games left, we're in a good position and we need to make sure we're professional and finish the job off.

"I'm really looking forward to being back after a great Toulon Tournament and personally, a great learning experience being out in Russia with our senior team this summer where they did so well and there are exciting times ahead for all of our squads."

England U21 squad to face the Netherlands and Latvia

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse Arnhem, on loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, on loan from Chelsea), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Mason Mount (Derby County, on loan from Chelsea), Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Ademola Lookman (Everton), James Maddison (Leicester City), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)