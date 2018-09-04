Denmark include futsal players in squad to play Wales

Denmark are ranked ninth in the world by FIFA

Denmark have been forced to name a severely under-strength squad for their Nations League match against Wales this week due to the ongoing dispute between the Danish FA (DBU) and the players' union (Spillerne).

The vast majority of players are unavailable, including the entirety of the squad which reached the last-16 of the World Cup this summer.

As a result, the DBU has been forced to call upon players from the third and fourth tiers of their domestic league, as well as four who played in the 2016 Futsal World Cup.

Denmark vs Wales Live on

The disagreement between the DBU and Spillerne concerns commercial rights, with the two parties negotiating for several months to try and resolve the issue.

However, Spillerne accused the DBU of withdrawing from talks on Friday last week without an agreement.

If UEFA deem the squad to be unfit to compete in the Nations League, Denmark could face expulsion from competitions run by the governing body.

Denmark's regular internationals, such as Christian Eriksen, are unavailable for the matches

They were previously fined and threatened with a ban following a similar dispute with their female players that led to a World Cup qualifier being cancelled.

Denmark play Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday, before opening their Nations League campaign on Sunday against Wales, live on Sky Sports.