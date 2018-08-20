Jose Mourinho 'clueless' over best Manchester United XI, says Jamie Redknapp

3:56 Jose Mourinho said his Manchester United side made 'big mistakes' against Brighton Jose Mourinho said his Manchester United side made 'big mistakes' against Brighton

Jamie Redknapp says he does not think Jose Mourinho "has a clue" on his best starting XI after Manchester United's 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

With Alexis Sanchez not in the squad, Anthony Martial started for United along with Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku.

But United produced a below-par display as they were beaten by Brighton, who scored three times in the first half at the Amex Stadium.

Redknapp was critical of United's performance and also said he is not sure that buying more players - as Mourinho wanted to do over the summer - is necessarily the answer.

"What is his best XI? I don't think he has a clue what his best XI is," said Redknapp on Sky Sports.

"The problem for Manchester United is you look at the other teams and they know exactly what they are trying to do and how they are trying to play, and I have never seen a team lacking so much desire to get back into a game.

"How much more money can you throw at the problem? He has bought [Victor] Lindelof and [Eric] Bailly and they looked so poor today, why would you trust him to spend more money?"

After falling 3-1 down in the first half, it took United until second-half injury-time to respond through a penalty from Paul Pogba.

And Redknapp added: "I played against Manchester United for many years and you always expected a comeback. You can lose a game but it's the manner you lose it and I don't think I have seen United lose a game like that in a long time, where they showed no appetite to get back into it.

If you look at this Manchester United team, if they play Manchester City or Liverpool they can't compete. It's a complete contrast to how they used to be. Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe

"There was a lack of desire and that is a real worry for Manchester United."

Redknapp also said he thinks the players need to take responsibility, having seen Pogba say afterwards that United did not have the right attitude.

"That is quite damning. Jose will get criticism but the players have to take responsibility, they can't just hide behind the manager all the time.

"They are not putting in a shift. They have to do more."

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe was alongside Redknapp on Renault Super Sunday and he said United do not possess the same aura as they used to.

"It's not how it used to be. I remember playing Manchester United when you went into games and you knew everybody would have to be on it to get a result. You look at Brighton today and they probably thought they had a chance. That's how much it has changed.

"If you look at this Manchester United team, if they play Manchester City or Liverpool, they can't compete. It's a complete contrast to how they used to be."