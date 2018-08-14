LISTEN: The Debate with Steve McMahon and Liam Rosenior

The Debate

Geoff Shreeves was joined by Steve McMahon and Liam Rosenior for Tuesday's edition of The Debate.

Up for discussion was the value of the modern goalkeeper for teams striving for success and whether David De Gea is the best in the world in his position.

Other matters on the agenda were whether Brendan Rodgers' job is under threat following Celtic's Champions League exit and if Wayne Rooney left the Premier League too soon following his incredible assist for DC United this week

Click or tap above to listen to The Debate podcast and watch every weeknight from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.