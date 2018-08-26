Manchester United Women 0-2 Reading Women: United beaten in first home game since relaunch

Manchester United lost to Reading in the Continental Tyres Cup

Manchester United Women endured an underwhelming first home game since relaunching with a 2-0 loss to Reading Women in the League Cup.

Brooke Chaplen and Gemma Davison struck as 10-woman Reading condemned United to defeat in the FA Continental Tyres League Cup at Leigh Sports Village in front of a record crowd for the competition of 4,835.

The hosts enjoyed the better of a goalless first half with Kirsty Hanson hitting the bar twice amid a goalmouth scramble, but Fara Williams forced a fine save from Siobhan Chamberlain and Chaplen had penalty appeals waved away at the other end.

Reading's Brooke Chaplen celebrates scoring her team's first goal

It was the visitors who took the lead 11 minutes into the second half when, after Chamberlain had kept out Davison's effort, Chaplen converted the rebound.

The Royals were dealt a blow with 26 minutes remaining when defender Molly Bartrip was dismissed for a second bookable offence and they were forced to hang on as time ran down, but Davison's injury-time effort sealed the win.

United beat Liverpool 1-0 in the cup last weekend on their return to the women's game after a 13-year absence.