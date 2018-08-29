FA launches bid to host Women's Euro 2021 in England

1:09 Lucy Bronze is excited by the potential of the FA's bid to host Euro 2021 Lucy Bronze is excited by the potential of the FA's bid to host Euro 2021

The Football Association has submitted a bid to host the Women's Euro 2021 competition in England.

The deadline for nations wishing to host the tournament is August 31, with UEFA's executive committee due to make a final decision on December 3.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement: "Our bid to host UEFA Women's Euro 2021 reflects our strong commitment to supporting and growing women's and girl's football in England"

If successful, the FA plans to stage the final at Wembley, just a year on from hosting the men's equivalent match, with a nation-wide spread of host cities proposed including Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Brighton.

The proposal comes off the back of a successful Euro 2017 for England as they reached the semi-final of the competition which was hosted in the Netherlands.

During last year's tournament in the Netherlands, England reached a record peak viewership of four million people in the UK.

Proposed cities and stadia

Brighton - Amex Stadium

London - Wembley Stadium & Brentford Community Stadium

Milton Keynes - Stadium MK

Manchester - Manchester City Academy Stadium

Nottingham - Meadow Lane

Peterborough - ABAX Stadium

Rotherham - AESSEAL New York Stadium

Sheffield - Brammal Lane