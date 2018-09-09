Man City midfielder Jill Scott primed for Chelsea war in FA WSL opener

Jill Scott (left) says friendships will bet put aside when Man City visit Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott has warned Chelsea's England contingent that the gloves will be well and truly off on the opening day of the FA Women’s Super League season.

City travel to champions Chelsea for their first fixture of the new campaign on Sunday, pitting Scott against a number of her international colleagues.

England have recently qualified for the Women's World Cup but Scott insists the Lionesses she calls friends will be foes when the whistle goes for Sunday's start to the league season.

"There is a definitely a rivalry (between us and Chelsea)," Scott said.

"When you step on the pitch it's kind of like going to war sometimes. Those 90 minutes mean so much to you.

There won't be any love lost on Sunday between Scott and Chelsea's Karen Carney (right)

"I actually have a couple of good friends off the pitch [at Chelsea] but we don't tend to talk about football because I think it would end in lots of arguments! But for those 90 minutes there are no friends.

"We know we have got a job to do just like there is pressure on them to do a job. There's always a massive rivalry but I think I would say that about any game in our league.

"It's not just about getting on the ball and the technical ability all the time, you've got to have that fight and have that desire. If you haven't got that, you're not going to get anywhere near competing for any trophies or winning the league.

"There's definitely a rivalry but I think that's across all the games as well."