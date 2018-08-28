Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos gets first Colombia call-up

Alfredo Morelos has earned his first Colombia call-up after making a strong start to the season with Rangers

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been called up to Colombia's senior squad for the first time.

The 22-year-old has started the season in impressive form, scoring six goals in 11 appearances under new manager Steven Gerrard.

Having previously made six appearances for Colombia's U-20 side, the forward will now get his chance at senior level.

He is included alongside the likes of captain Radamel Falcao and Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez in the squad for two upcoming international friendlies in the USA.

Colombia face Venezuela in Miami on September 6 before meeting Argentina in New Jersey the following week.

Jose Pekerman's side reached the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup, before being knocked by England on penalties.

Morelos has scored two goals as Rangers have moved to the brink of a place in the Europa League group stage and has also netted once during Gerrard's side's unbeaten start to the Scottish league season.

The highlight of his campaign came in the Scottish League Cup as he struck a hat-trick in Rangers' 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock.