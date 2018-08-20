Kenny Miller leaves Livingston after two months in charge

2:56 Kenny Miller has left his role as Livingston player/manager after two months in charge at the Scottish Premiership club Kenny Miller has left his role as Livingston player/manager after two months in charge at the Scottish Premiership club

Kenny Miller has left Livingston after two months in charge as player-manager.

The Scottish Premiership side and Miller had been in discussions over the weekend regarding the former Rangers striker's role.

Livingston felt Miller's dual role was not working and had requested he revert to a full-time manager's role. Miller, however, was not ready to give up his playing career at this time.

The club and the 38-year-old agreed to part ways amicably. Miller had taken over as player-manager at the end of June succeeding David Hopkin.

During his time in charge, the newly-promoted side finished top of their League Cup section but lost to champions Celtic in their first league game of the season.

They picked up their first point in a goalless draw to Kilmarnock but were beaten by Motherwell 1-0 in the second round of the League Cup on Saturday.