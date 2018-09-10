Poland v Republic of Ireland preview: Martin O'Neill backs Roy Keane

2:28 Martin O'Neill backed Roy Keane over the alleged spat with some of the Ireland players Martin O'Neill backed Roy Keane over the alleged spat with some of the Ireland players

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has attempted to draw a line under a row between assistant Roy Keane and players Jonathan Walters and Harry Arter.

O'Neill was speaking at his pre-match press conference in Poland after a recording of defender Stephen Ward was leaked in which he outlined his understanding of what had happened between the three men during the summer and which was followed by Arter making himself unavailable this month.

O'Neill said: "First of all, Stephen wasn't there, he's just picking up on things, something that we talked about at the beginning of the week. Probably not anything more to really report.

"I think differences of what was said... a confrontation with Jon and a confrontation with Harry. Jon is fine, absolutely fine. Harry perhaps not so fine. But I said to you before, you'd have to ask if that is the complete reason why Harry is not participating in these games this time.

"But I think you probably know that anyway because Harry has let it be known to a few people anyway, the reasons he has decided not to come.

Asked if Ward's version tallied with the one he had been given by Keane, O'Neill replied: "No."

Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek has warned his players not to treat Tuesday night's friendly clash a party for Robert Lewandowski.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich striker could win his 100th senior cap at the Stadion Miejski in Wroclaw, live on Sky Sports Mix, although Brzeczek remained tight-lipped over his selection in his pre-match press conference.

Instead, he urged his team to beware of a wounded Ireland, who have endured a difficult week amid an injury crisis and a dismal 4-1 Nations League defeat in Wales on Thursday.

Asked if the unrest may work in Poland's favour, Brzeczek said: "Absolutely not. We don't deal with the injuries of the Ireland team because we know that Irish people are very proud, very belligerent.

"Even thinking that you can win against Ireland without full engagement could be a huge mistake. We have huge respect and we know that 90 minutes of a very good game will decide who is going to leave the pitch as a winner."

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the friendly in Wroclaw with a foot injury.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad.

Defender Stephen Ward, who earned his 50th senior cap in the defeat in Cardiff, has returned to Burnley with a foot injury and is unavailable.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left the squad following two days training in Wales.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will not feature in Wroclaw

These two teams have met 27 times previously, with Poland winning 11 times to Republic of Ireland's six (D10).

Poland have lost just one of their last eight matches against Republic of Ireland (W2 D5 L1) and are looking to win consecutive games versus the Boys in Green for the first time since May 1981.

Republic of Ireland have won just one of their previous 15 away games against Poland (D4 L10) - winning 2-0 in May 1976 courtesy of a brace from QPR midfielder Don Givens.

Since Republic of Ireland's 2-0 victory in 1976, they have failed to score in five of their last eight away games against Poland.

In all competitions, Poland have lost four of their last nine matches (W3 D2), as many as they had in their previous 41 combined (excluding penalty shootouts).

In all competitions, Republic of Ireland have lost their last three away matches. They last lost four in a row on the road in September 1999.

Republic of Ireland haven't won a friendly outside of Ireland since September 2012 (4-1 vs Oman), drawing five and losing five since.

If Robert Lewandowski plays, it will be his 100th appearance for the Poland national team. Lewandowski is Poland's all-time highest goalscorer, with 55 goals.

Republic were awful against Wales - there's plenty of blood and guts in the team but no goals. I really fancy Poland here. Ireland will be angry, but I think they will be sitting in. I think this will be a cautious Ireland performance, because they look as if they are unsure of what is being asked of them. That's never been the case before.

Charlie predicts: Poland to win 2-0 (33/1 with Sky Bet)