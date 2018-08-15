Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln: Danny Cowley's Imps run riot in goal-laden second half

2:56 Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln

Lincoln City reached the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win away at Port Vale.

Danny Cowley's side led five minutes in at Vale Park, when a corner from the left found its way to Scott Wharton at the back post and he nodded the ball back across goal for new signing Jason Shackell to head beyond home goalkeeper Scott Brown.

The Imps doubled their advantage three minutes after half-time after Matt Green drilled his right-footed penalty low into the bottom left corner, having been brought down in the area by Manny Oyeleke.

Anthony Kay hit the crossbar while City stopper Grant Smith was forced into a flying stop to push Luke Hannant's curled shot behind for a corner, as Neil Aspin's Valiants looked for a response in Staffordshire.

But Lincoln made the tie safe with two quickfire goals from substitutes. Michael O'Connor thumped into the top right corner on 80 minutes before John Akinde raced clear of Vale's back line, keeping his cool to slot home.