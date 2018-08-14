Scunthorpe 1-2 Doncaster: Mallik Wilks and Danny Andrew make the difference

Doncaster eased into the second round of the Carabao Cup for the seventh time in eight seasons with a 2-1 victory at rivals Scunthorpe.

On-loan Leeds striker Mallik Wilks set the ball rolling with a crisp finish in the 36th minute before Danny Andrew looped in a second nine minutes into the second half.

The Iron bagged a consolation in stoppage time via substitute Stephen Humphrys, but never looked like taking the tie to penalties.

Wilks had already twice gone close and midfielder Herbie Kane curled an effort wide from the edge of the penalty area before the visitors deservedly went in front.

Veteran James Coppinger worked the ball into the middle where John Marquis teed up Wilks who fired low past Rory Watson from 12 yards.

Scunthorpe offered little in response and fell 2-0 behind when full-back Andrew met an inswinging cross and his effort looped up and dropped under the bar.

Marquis squandered the opportunity to add gloss to the scoreline when his 87th-minute penalty was kept out by Scunthorpe keeper Watson, but it never looked like being a costly miss - despite Humphrys' late strike.