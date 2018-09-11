Spain 6-0 Croatia: Marco Asensio stars in Nations League as visitors suffer worst-ever defeat

3:18 Spain 6-0 Croatia hightlights Spain 6-0 Croatia hightlights

Spain's next generation of stars put on a sensational show as they inflicted a 6-0 defeat on World Cup finalists Croatia in the UEFA Nations League - the heaviest loss in Croatia's entire history.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez got the ball rolling with a bullet header (24), Marco Asensio thundered a brilliant second in from 25 yards (33), before the same man fired another strike for goal two minutes later - which went in off Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic - to make it three.

The goals kept coming after the break as Croatia remained all at sea. Rodrigo slotted home a fourth (49), before captain Sergio Ramos got in on the act to make it five (57). Isco then steered home a sixth 20 minutes from time to complete the rout.

The win saw Spain make it two wins out of two in League A after backing up their success against England last time out, but it is the performance from their next generation of stars that really stood out. However, for Croatia, the thrashing was quite the comedown from their World Cup heroics.

Sergio Ramos salutes the crowd after scoring Spain's fifth goal

Croatia actually started the game on the front foot, and almost went ahead through Ivan Rakitic, but the Barcelona midfielder curled just wide from the edge of the box.

Spain soon took over though, with Saul, who already looks like another sensational Spain No 8, having inherited Andres Iniesta's jersey, powering a brilliant header into the net, before Asensio took centre stage.

Having picked up the ball after some neat passing, Asensio slammed the ball into the net with immeasurable power to open his account for Spain at senior level, before then getting the benefit of some good fortune for Spain's third. The Real Madrid forward cut onto his left, again powered for goal, it looked to be flying in, cannoned out of the crossbar, off the back of Kalinic and back into the net.

Saul is congratulated after giving Spain the lead against Croatia

After the break, Croatia remained so susceptible at the back, as Asensio calved them open with a through ball for Rodrigo which the Valencia striker stroked home, before allowing Ramos to head home unmarked from a corner.

Isco then got the goal his performance deserved as Asensio again turned provider, cutting the ball back from the left, before Isco shifted the ball out of his feet and fired home.

Spain actually had more chances to net a seventh, but mercifully they relented. Croatia's exploits in Russia are very much a thing of the past after being taught a lesson in Alicante.