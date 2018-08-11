Wolves 2-2 Everton: Raul Jimenez levels late as Wolves draw after Richarlison double

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Raul Jimenez rescued a point for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Molineux.

Everton forward Richarlison looked like he would take the headlines after the £40m summer signing scored two goals either side of half-time (17 & 67).

Sandwiched between those was a controversial equaliser for Wolves, who levelled after Phil Jagielka had been shown a red card for bringing down Diogo Jota as he was clean through on goal, with replays inconclusive as to whether he had got the ball first - and Ruben Neves fired in the resulting free-kick (44).

But with Wolves struggling to manufacture clear-cut chances on the whole, Jimenez made the most of an excellent cross from Neves to nod into the floor beyond Jordan Pickford and ensure the spoils were shared (80).

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7), Doherty (6), Bennett (6), Boly (5), Coady (6), Jonny (5), Neves (8), Moutinho (7), Costa (7), Jimenez (7), Jota (6).



Subs: Bonatini (6), Vinagre (6), Gibbs-White (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (6), Jagielka (5), Keane (7), Baines (7), Gueye (7), Schneiderlin (7), Walcott (5), Sigurdsson (6), Richarlison (8), Tosun (7).



Subs: Holgate (7), Niasse (6), Digne (n/a).



Man of the match: Richarlison

Two teams full of confidence and intent began at a good pace at Molineux, but Everton looked the more likely to create early on with Wolves' wing-backs often pegged back.

The first shot on target of the game brought the opening goal, with Richarlison involved throughout. The Brazilian was fouled on the left by Matt Doherty, and Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick fell kindly for Richarlison to instantly answer the critics of his big-money move.

It took Wolves 36 minutes to register a touch inside the Everton box, and they struggled to get in behind their visitors, but with half-time approaching they were gifted an advantage when Jagielka stretched to win the ball ahead of Jota after a heavy touch, and appeared to catch the Wolves man as he headed through on goal.

Team news Richarlison was the only new signing to start for Everton, with Lucas Digne on the bench and Andre Gomes, Bernard and Yerry Mina not involved.



Wolves persisted with their 3-4-3 from last season, with Raul Jimenez starting in attack and new boy Rui Patricio between the sticks. Ryan Bennett got the nod ahead of Saiss in defence.

A red card followed - but worse was to come for Everton as Neves stepped up to fire home the free-kick moments later, with Jordan Pickford let down by his positioning.

After half-time, Everton regrouped impressively and rarely looked like a side with a man light; and they took the lead again when Richarlison took a lay-off from Cenk Tosun in his stride, drove into the box and bent a low shot beyond Rui Patricio and into the far corner.

That looked like being it for 13 minutes until a rare quality delivery, from Neves, found Jimenez who had peeled off Michael Keane before nodding in.

Opta facts

Wolves are now seven league matches without a victory against Everton (D5 L2) since a 2-1 win in May 2004.

Everton have drawn their last three opening day Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides, also doing so in 2014-15 against Leicester and 2015-16 against Watford - all finished 2-2.

Richarlison found the net with his first two shots in the Premier League for Everton, having failed to score with any of his last 53 shots as a Watford player.

Since the start of last season, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top four tiers of English league football (7).

Everton defender Phil Jagielka was sent off for only the second time in his Premier League career - he is the oldest Englishman (35y 359d) to be red carded in the top-flight since Chris Powell (37y 81d) in November 2006.

Everton's red card was their 90th in the Premier League - more than any other side.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty made his second Premier League appearance - 2,513 days after his first in September 2011; only two outfield players have had a longer wait for their second appearances - Erik Nevland (3,667) and Darren Pratley (2,835).

Ruben Neves both scored and assisted for Wolves - the last Portuguese player to achieve that in a Premier League game was Nani in April 2012, also against Everton.

Man of the match - Richarlison

For a man with a considerable weight of pressure on his shoulders and a £40m price tag on his head, Richarlison played with freedom and intent. A fortunate bounce left him with a finish he couldn't miss for the opener, but his second was all his own work.

RIcharlison strokes home his second at Molineux

Finally fully fit after a first prolonged break in 18 months, Richarlison chipped in going forwards and at the back - making three tackles, winning the ball back six times and blocking one shot.

What's next?

Everton are at home to Southampton at 3pm on Saturday, while Wolves face a tricky test at Leicester at the same time.