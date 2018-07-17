Usain Bolt in talks with A-League club Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt is set to go on trial with Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt is in talks to join Central Coast Mariners on a six-week trial, the A-League side have confirmed.

The eight-time Olympic champion revealed to Sky Sports News in 2016 that he was planning for a career in football, and the 31-year-old has trained with a number of sides since retiring from the track - including Borussia Dortmund, Norwegian side Stromsgodset and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

Australian club Central Coast Mariners have confirmed they are in negotiations with Bolt over a possible trial period for the Jamaican, who holds the world record for both 100m and 200m.

Former Manchester United assistant and Hull City manager Mike Phelan was appointed the club's sporting director on Monday.

A statement released by the Mariners on Tuesday read: "The Central Coast Mariners would like to publicly address the negotiations between the Club and Usain Bolt.

"The Club can confirm that it has been in negotiations with the Olympic Champion & World Record Holder, regarding the opportunity to trial here on the Central Coast.

"The Central Coast Mariners remain committed to discussions with the 'world's fastest man' and his management team, regarding what role the Club may play in Bolt's burning ambition to become a professional footballer.

"It is crucial to note that all discussions between the Central Coast Mariners and Bolt require an initial six-week-trial period and no contract is guaranteed."

Australian football agent Tony Rallis claims a deal between the Mariners and Bolt has been agreed "in principle".

"If he's competitive, he will lift our A-League profile," Rallis said. "He will create dreams for young people and he will give the A-League a profile no amount of money can buy.

"This bloke's an ambitious athlete. The A-League needed a hero and we got superman."