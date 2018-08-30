Burnley 1-1 Olympiakos (Aggregate: 2-4): Matej Vydra goal not enough

Burnley missed several chances against the Greek side

Burnley were left to rue a number of missed chances as they were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Olympiakos in the Europa League play-off round, following a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Turf Moor on Thursday.

The Clarets dominated their Greek opponents but Sam Vokes twice headed over from excellent positions in the first half and then curled a shot against the post after the break.

Dwight McNeil saw a shot tipped over as Olympiakos clung on to their first-leg lead before Daniel Podence scored on the break in the 83rd minute.

Matej Vyrda replied on his debut but it was not enough for Burnley as their first European adventure in 51 years came to an end.

While the result might be disappointing for the Clarets, they created enough chances to turn around the first-leg deficit and the display should give them encouragement as they look to improve on a slow start to the Premier League season.

Burnley spurned several good chances to score in the first half as they pinned the visitors back inside their own half.

Sam Vokes fires in a shot

Vokes hooked a shot over the bar in the 18th minute before a glaring miss as he headed wide from Dwight McNeil's cross after getting ahead of the goalkeeper.

Vokes then failed to convert another header from close range after a corner was flicked on for him at the near post.

Daniel Podence celebrates his goal for Olympiakos

Jeff Hendrick saw an effort blocked while Olympiakos' best chance came late in the half as Podence missed the target from around the penalty spot.

Burnley continued to threaten after half-time as Vokes curled a splendid first-time shot against the post from outside the box and McNeil saw a shot tipped over.

Team news Dwight McNeil, 18, was handed his first senior start for Burnley. Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Charlie Taylor and Tom Heaton also started.

But Olympiakos held out and then knocked the stuffing out of Burnley when Podence finished on the counter in the 83rd minute.

Vydra poked home on his debut minutes later, but Burnley could not conjure up any more goals in the closing stages.

Burnley's elimination from Europa League qualifying means that four of the last five English sides to take part in qualification have failed to reach the main stage of the tournament (also West Ham in 16/17 & 15/16, and Southampton in 15/16).

Olympiakos have now successfully qualified for the main tournament on each of their last two attempts (also 16/17), failing only in 2010/11.

Olympiakos midfielder Kostas Fortounis was directly involved in all four of Olympiakos' goals over the two legs, scoring twice and assisting once in Greece, before setting up Daniel Podence's opener tonight.

Excluding own goals, seven different players have already found the net for Burnley in all competitions this season (10 goals); the 40 goals they scored in 2017-18 were spread across just 11 players.

Dwight McNeil created more chances than other Burnley player against Olympiakos (four), on what was his first senior start (18y 281d).

Man of the match - Dwight McNeil

The 18-year-old was excellent on his first start for Burnley, looking composed in possession and putting in several good deliveries from set-pieces. Based on this display he could soon be pushing for a place in the starting XI in the Premier League.

What's next?

Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.