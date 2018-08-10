Derby v Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Derby’s latest signings Duane Holmes, Scott Malone, Martyn Waghorn and Fikayo Tomori could all feature in the home game against Leeds.

Boss Frank Lampard has plenty of options for his first home game in charge after adding the quartet to his squad this week to make it nine summer signings. Midfielder Tom Huddlestone remains doubtful due to the groin injury that kept him out of the Rams’ opening win at Reading.

Chris Martin (abdominal injury), George Thorne (back) and Nick Blackman (calf) also remain injury doubts, while striker Matej Vydra has completed his permanent move to Burnley.

Leeds will be without midfielder Stuart Dallas, who has been ruled out for two weeks due to a thigh injury. Manager Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns following his side’s opening-day win against Stoke and confirmed he will name an unchanged starting line-up.

Patrick Bamford is hoping to make his first appearance, while fellow summer signings Jack Harrison, Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman are also expected to resume on the bench. Centre-half Pontus Jansson will be among the substitutes again, leaving full-back Gaetano Berardi to partner Liam Cooper at the heart of defence.

3:39 Reading 1-2 Derby Reading 1-2 Derby

Opta stats

Derby have won nine of their last 12 home matches against Leeds in all competitions (D2 L1).

Since returning to the Championship in 2010, Leeds have lost more Championship matches against Derby than any other side (10).

Derby have won their opening two league matches in a season in just one of their last 44 campaigns, doing so in 2011-12.

Derby vs Leeds Live on

Frank Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa will be the fourth different managerial pairing in the last four league fixtures between these sides at Pride Park - 2015-16 (Paul Clement and Uwe Rosler), 2016-17 (Steve McClaren and Garry Monk) and 2017-18 (Gary Rowett and Paul Heckingbottom).

In Derby's opening match, Mason Mount (19y 205d) became the Rams' youngest league scorer since March 2015, when Jamie Hanson scored against Norwich aged 19 years and 124 days.

Barry Douglas has provided 15 assists in the Championship since the start of last season, with eight of those coming from set-pieces - both league-high figures.

4:06 Leeds 3-1 Stoke Leeds 3-1 Stoke

Prutton's prediction

What a game we have in store on Saturday evening. Frank Lampard's Derby take on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds. Who thought we would ever be saying that?!

Leeds were superb against Stoke last weekend while Derby nicked their win right at the death at Reading. This is a tough one to call and Pride Park will be rocking. I fancy goals here but Leeds look more the finished article at the moment and I fancy them to nick it.

David Prutton predicts: 2-3 with Kemar Roofe to score first (170/1 with Sky Bet)