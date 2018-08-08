Istanbul Buyukeshir v Burnley preview: Joe Hart and Ben Gibson may feature

Joe Hart is in line to start in goal for Burnley in Turkey

New Burnley signings Joe Hart and Ben Gibson could feature in the club's Europa League third qualifying round first-leg clash with Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday night.

However, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has revealed he has only 17 outfield players available for the clash against the Turkish Super Lig side at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

"We're a little bit limited. Chris Wood has had to stay behind, he has an infection from a bite and it has caused a reaction," said Dyche.

"We'll have a few decisions to make. Aaron Lennon came off with a tight hamstring last week, so we'll wait and see.

"Robbie is making good progress, as Steven is but he's behind Robbie at the moment.

"We're down to what's here, which is 17 players."

However, new goalkeeper Hart and centre-back Gibson have both travelled with the squad to Turkey, with Dyche confirming: "They've travelled for a reason - to be included if needed."

Team news

Steven Defour and Robbie Brady have stayed at home to step up training, while striker Chris Wood is out after an insect bite became infected.

Ben Gibson could also feature against Buyukeshir

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton is unavailable, but Hart and Gibson have travelled to Istanbul and Matej Vydra, another new signing, has also stayed at home.

Match stats

This will be both Istanbul Basaksehir's first ever competitive game against an English opponent, and Burnley's first against Turkish opposition.

In all European competition, Turkish sides have won their last three home matches against English clubs, with Besiktas beating Tottenham and Liverpool in the 2014-15 Europa League, and Fenerbahce beating Manchester United in the 2016-17 Europa League.

Istanbul Basaksehir have won their last two games in European competition, in the group stages of last season's Europa League. 2017-18 is currently the only time they've qualified for major European competition.

Istanbul Basaksehir have never won a Europa League Qualifying match (D2 L4), most recently losing both legs against Shakhtar Donetsk in August 2016.

Burnley have won just one of their seven away games in all European competition (D4 L2), though they are unbeaten in the last five. The solitary win came at Lausanne-Sport in the 1966-67 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Since his debut in August 2017, Chris Wood has scored 12 goals for Burnley in all competitions, more than any other player at the club