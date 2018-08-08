Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits options are limited ahead of Europa League clash

Sean Dyche admits his options are limited ahead of his side's Europa League third qualifying round tie

Sean Dyche is facing something of a juggling act in Turkey given how stretched Burnley's squad is for the Europa League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir.

After narrowly seeing off Aberdeen last week, the Clarets' first European dalliance in 52 years continues against the side that finished third in last season's Super Lig.

Istanbul Basaksehir are likely to prove tough opposition in the third qualifying round, especially given Burnley's lack of options for Thursday's first leg.

"We're a little bit limited and we'll have a few decisions to make," Dyche told a press conference.

Dyche says he has only 17 fit players to choose from

"Chris (Wood) has an infection from a bite that has caused a reaction. Steven (Defour) is behind Robbie (Brady) at the moment, so we're down to 17 players.

"But Joe (Hart) and Ben (Gibson) have travelled for a reason - to be included if needed."

With Nick Pope injured and Tom Heaton also unavailable, Hart could make his debut in Istanbul after completing his surprise move from Manchester City.

"He's in good shape and clear-minded," Dyche said. "He's still hungry and got a desire to be the best he can be.

"If he's playing well he'll earn the right to play. He knows he'll have to earn it. He's bought into it."

Burnley beat Aberdeen to set up a third-round tie with Istanbul Basaksehir

While Hart and fellow new boy Gibson could feature, striker Matej Vydra has stayed at home after his move from Derby.

"He's a bit behind the curve fitness-wise," Dyche said. "He's got to catch up, but he's different to the strikers we've got.

"He offers a different positional sense, can work off the shoulder or in a number 10."