Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool want to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus

Paulo Dybala is reportedly attracting the interest of Liverpool

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured Europe’s news outlets to bring you all the headlines from the continent.

Spain

Liverpool are attempting to snap up striker Paulo Dybala and are willing to pay up to €90m for the Juventus striker. This is according to a report by Argentine broadcaster TyC, which claims the Merseyside club have already been in contact with representatives of the player. With Cristiano Ronaldo now set to take centre stage in Turin, Liverpool may promise Dybala more of a starring role than he will have at Juventus next season. (AS)

Vinicius Junior could be presented by Real Madrid as soon as Monday, just a couple of days after his arrival in Spain on Saturday. The Brazilian's future will be decided by new coach Julen Lopetegui, after the first stages of pre-season. He is expected to be loaned to another team in order to adapt to European football, before joining Real's senior team. Although the club agreed a deal for the player last year with Flamengo, he can only move to Europe after his 18th birthday, which is on Thursday. (Marca)

Valencia midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic is on the verge of signing for Getafe in a €5.5m deal. The 23-year-old only joined Valencia on a free transfer from FC Astana last summer on a five-year contract. The Serbian has been the subject of West Ham transfer rumours. Maksimovic made just six La Liga starts last season but looks to be on the move to Madrid with Getafe. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona's Lucas Digne could be on the move this summer and is hoping he'll be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in. The left-back is a transfer target for Juventus and Bayern Munich. The Frenchman arrived two seasons ago from Paris Saint-Germain after a successful loan at Roma. Digne played more in his first season but last year was used sparingly. Barcelona paid €16m to PSG and hope to get that back with a sale. (Sport)

Lucas Digne could be on the move this summer

Italy

Genoa have completed the signing of Italian-Brazilian Romulo from Verona. The midfielder, who can also play at right-back, has signed a two-year deal. Rômulo arrived in Serie A with Fiorentina in 2011 from Cruzeiro. He joined Verona on loan initially before making it a permanent move in 2014. Romulo also spent time at Juventus on loan for a season. Now, at 31, he will begin a new adventure with Genoa. (Tuttosport)

Udinese have completed the signing of goalkeeper Juan Musso from Argentine side Racing Avellaneda. The shot stopper, who also has an Italian passport, made 80 appearances for his former club and the 24-year-old has now signed a contract until 2023 in Serie A. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Montpellier are weighing up a bid for Toulouse striker Andy Delort. The 26-year-old, who had an unsuccessful spell in England with Wigan Athletic in the 2014/15 season, is contracted until 2021. A fee of €6m is likely to tempt Montpellier into a sale, having bought Delort for a fraction of that 18 months ago. He has scored 10 goals for Montpellier. (L'Equipe)

Stoke City's Giannelli Imbula is a transfer target for Sevilla, with French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi expected to leave this summer. Nzonzi has been the subject of Arsenal transfer rumours, as well as West Ham, and Everton. Imbula was loaned last season to Toulouse and is likely to be on the move again following Stoke's relegation to the Championship. An offer of around €10m could tempt a sale. (Le 10 Sport)

Giannelli Imbula is a reported target for Sevilla

Germany

Alassane Plea's move to Borussia Monchengladbach has moved a step closer. The Nice forward has left the club's training ground for the final time and is travelling by private jet to Germany. Plea had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham making him a transfer target, as well as Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. The 25-year-old has posted a photo of himself in the waiting area of the airport on Instagram and a video of how he got on the plane. (Kicker)

Croatian international Ante Rebic has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United, but they face competition from all over Europe. The Eintracht Frankfurt winger has impressed at the World Cup. Tottenham registered their interest weeks ago, while Arsenal and Napoli are also keeping a close eye on Rebic, who will feature in the World Cup final on Sunday. (Sport Bild)