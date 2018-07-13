Transfer Talk: Who will Maurizio Sarri sign at Chelsea?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Pete Graves was joined in the studio by Laura Woods and Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

The trio discuss Chelsea's decision to sack Antonio Conte, how the Blues can move forward and what players the Maurizio Sarri might be targeting at the club should he take over at Stamford Bridge.

Click here to listen and subscribe via iTunes.

Riyad Mahrez finally completed his big-money move to Manchester City earlier this week in a deal costing £60m. City already have an abundance of midfielders, so the question is: Where will he fit in?

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke. Dharmesh has all the latest on the winger's move to Anfield.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has suggested the Gunners' summer business is over. The panel discuss whether the Spaniard has done enough in the transfer market.

Portuguese football expert Felipe Dias calls in to share his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the transfer of Rui Patricio to Wolves.

There is also news from Newcastle, West Ham, Fulham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Celtic, Rangers and West Brom.

Finally, the panel finish by discussing your transfer questions.