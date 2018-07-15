Transfer Talk: Who will replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here and it is special looking ahead to Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling as a Juventus player.

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter joined host Pete Graves, Laura Woods and Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth to discuss the reasons behind the Portugal forward's departure from Real Madrid.

So who could replace Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu? Graham analyses Real's targets including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard.

Gareth Bale cast doubt over his future following Madrid's 3-1 Champions League final victory over Liverpool in May and is yet to commit his long-term to the club. Graham provides an update on his future and whether he will turn down any advances from Manchester United.

Madrid are keen to bolster their goalkeeping ranks this summer and hold an interest in Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Roma's Alisson. Graham discusses with the panel whether this is a necessary purchase with Keylor Navas already at the club.

He also provides an update on Barcelona's interest in Chelsea duo Willian and N'Golo Kante and whether it is feasible for the club to complete both deals.