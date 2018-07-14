LISTEN: World Cup Supplement podcast - England and Eden Hazard

Neil Ashton is joined by Andy Dunn and Henry Winter to reflect on England's World Cup defeat to Belgium and Eden Hazard's Chelsea future on the latest World Cup Supplement podcast.

The panel of journalists look back on the third-place play-off match in Saint Petersburg as England were beaten 2-0 by Belgium.

They also discuss Hazard's post-match comments and whether he will leave Chelsea this summer.

LISTEN: World Cup Supplement podcast

If you are already a Sunday Supplement podcast subscriber, you will receive the special World Cup Supplement podcast directly to your device.

If not, you can sign up to receive each show via iTunes here.

We will also be publishing each podcast on skysports.com/podcasts

Remember, you can have your say on the big football stories by tweeting @SundaySupp