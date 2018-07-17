WATCH: KitAid warming hearts in Malawi

3:31 Adam Leventhal visits Malawi with KitAid as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. Adam Leventhal visits Malawi with KitAid as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Football fans have been making a summer pilgrimage to their team's club shops to buy new kits ahead of the next season, but what happens to the old, unused or unwanted kits?

Well, for those fans unsure of what to do - this may help.

Sky Sports News presenter Adam Leventhal visited Malawi with a charity called KitAid, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

KitAid has collected, recycled and distributed more than 500,000 football kits to some of the poorest nations in the world.