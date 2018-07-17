Sam Clucas talks continue between Burnley and Swansea City

Talks between Burnley and Swansea will continue on Tuesday regarding midfielder Sam Clucas

Burnley will continue talks with Swansea City on Tuesday in their pursuit of midfielder Sam Clucas, Sky Sports News understands.

Manager Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of Clucas, having lost out on the 27-year-old when he joined Swansea from Hull City last summer.

According to Sky sources, negotiations still have some way to go on a deal understood to be worth around £12m.

Clucas made 29 Premier League appearances last season as Swansea succumbed to relegation after seven years in the top flight.

Burnley meanwhile are looking forward to a European campaign under Dyche after finishing seventh in the table.

Their Europa League campaign begins on Thursday, July 26 as they head to Aberdeen for the second qualifying round first leg.

The Clarets then play host to the Scottish outfit a week later on August 2 for the return leg.