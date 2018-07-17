Transfer Talk: Will Eden Hazard replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Laura Woods is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur phoned in to discuss whether Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could leave Chelsea for Real Madrid before the end of the summer transfer window.

Click here to listen and subscribe via iTunes.

He also discusses the latest on the future of Toby Alderweireld after the defender insisted his prolonged spell out of the Tottenham first-team last season was "unjustified"

Bridgey provides an update on potential incomings at Tottenham with manager Mauricio Pochettino still to add to his squad this summer.

The panel discuss whether Liverpool could revive their bid to sign France World Cup winner Nabil Fekir following comments made by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and if Daley Blind could be the first of many to leave Manchester United.

Click here to listen to the Transfer Talk podcast.

Manchester City's continued pursuit of a new midfielder is also on the agenda after Pep Guardiola missed out on the signing of Jorginho to Chelsea.

There is also news from Arsenal, Newcastle, Watford, Cardiff, Stoke and Aston Villa.

Finally, the panel answer your transfer questions!