Santi Cazorla plays for Villarreal after nearly two years out with Achilles injury

Santi Cazorla left Arsenal at the end of last season after six years

Santi Cazorla says he is "eternally grateful" for the help he has received after playing his first match for nearly two years and bringing his injury nightmare to an end.

The 33-year-old midfielder's last appearance came in October 2016 for Arsenal in the Champions League against Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

He then suffered a serious Achilles injury, which kept him out of action for 21 months.

Cazorla's spell on the sidelines was ended on Tuesday, though, when he came on as a substitute for Villarreal in their pre-season friendly against Hercules.

Following the match - which ended in a 1-1 draw - Cazorla posted on Instagram, saying: "Very happy to go back to do what I like most.

"There is a lot of work ahead of me but it is the first step. Eternally grateful to the people. It has been worth it to get here THANK YOU."

Cazorla bought his six year spell at Arsenal to an end when his contract at the Emirates expired this summer.

He opted to move back to Spain with Villarreal for a third spell with the club that he originally joined as a teenager in 2003.